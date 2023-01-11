Amazon to restructure its warehouse operations and to close three of its centers which will impact at least 1,200 jobs

At least 1,200 employment will be impacted by Amazon’s decision to restructure its warehouse operations in the UK and close three of its centres in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster, and Gourock, in the west of Scotland. The employees will have the opportunity to shift to other Amazon sites, the online retail behemoth said on Tuesday.

This comes after the business said that it intended to let go of up to 18,000 employees.

The more than 1,000 employees of the three aforementioned British warehouses will be offered the opportunity to transfer within the company, and those of Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster will be transferred to centres close by, including the one in Dunstable.

Notably, Amazon operates 30 warehouses and employs at least 70,000 people overall across the UK which is also one of its biggest markets outside the US.

The company also said that it plans to open two new warehouses in central and northeast England which would create 2,500 jobs in the next three years.