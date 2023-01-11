As Thunivu and Varisu debuted on screens, Ajith and Vijay’s supporters set off fireworks in front of theatres.

On January 11, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu both debuted on big screen. This generated a lot of talk in Tamil Nadu as followers of both of these celebrities congregated in front of a theatre to celebrate their respective movies. They light firecrackers and dance wildly. This is the first box office confrontation between Thalapathy and Ajith in eight years. The consensus is that this is a positive clash because the target audiences for the two movies are very different.

Ajith’s actioner Thunivu and Vijay’s emotional comedy Varisu are currently playing in theatres. In Chennai, their fervent supporters gathered in front of a theatre to celebrate the Pongal releases. They lit fireworks and vigorously danced.

Despite the competition, both movies are anticipated to have strong opening weekends at the box office. According to rumours in the industry, Thunivu will earn close to Rs 27 crore in Tamil Nadu and Varisu will get about Rs 25 crore.

Ajith Kumar appears in the action-thriller Thunivu in a dramatic new role. The actor would portray a complex role in the movie. Manju Warrier plays the lead role in Thunivu. After Dhanush’s Asuran, this is the Malayalam actress’ second Tamil film (2019).

On the other side, Varisu is a family film with an emotional plot. Vamshi Paidipally is the film’s director, while Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role.