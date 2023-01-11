Canada imposes sanctions on four Sri Lankans including former presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother 

Four Sri Lankans, including former presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, are the targets of Canadian sanctions. In response to what Canada described as ‘gross and systemic breaches of human rights’ during the nation’s civil war, the sanctions were put in place on Tuesday (January 10).

Sanctions have been placed on former presidents as well as Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake and Lt Commander Chandana P Hettiarachchithe, according to the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Regulations impose on listed persons a prohibition on any transaction (effectively, an asset freeze) by prohibiting persons in Canada and Canadians outside of Canada from engaging in any activity related to any property of these listed persons or providing financial or related services to them.

‘The individuals listed in the Schedule to the Regulations are also rendered inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act,’ it added.