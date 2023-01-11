Man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris leaves several people injured

According to French officials, a guy brandishing a knife at the bustling Gare du Nord station in Paris on Wednesday caused multiple injuries. After the cops opened fire on the attacker, wounding him, the suspect was quickly taken into custody at the station. Trains from here to London and northern Europe converge at the station.

‘An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord,’ Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

‘He was quickly neutralised. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response.’

According to the operator SNCF’s live departure board, there were significant delays during the morning rush hours after the incident at the station.

The motive for the attack isn’t clear yet. France has witnessed a spate of deadly attacks by Islamist radicals since 2015 and remains on a state of heightened security alert.