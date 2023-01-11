Murder attempt towards Congress worker: Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10-year imprisonment

Kavaratti: A sessions court sentenced Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal PP and three others to 10 years imprisonment on Wednesday, for attempting to murder a Congress worker. Faizal, his brother and two others were found guilty in the incident.

The District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on those convicted in the case registered against them in 2009. The case pertains to Faizal and his accomplices attacking and seriously injuring Muhammed Saliha, a Congress worker. There are a total of 32 accused in the case. Faizal is the second accused in the case.

Faizal is married to the daughter of former union minister and Congress leader PM Sayeed. With the conviction, Faizal will have to resign from the parliament as a member. In a 2013 verdict, the Supreme Court held that chargesheeted members of Parliament and MLAs, on conviction for offences, will be immediately disqualified from holding membership of the House without being given three months’ time for appeal, as was the case before.