National-level, multi-state seed cooperative society approved by cabinet

Using the network of all levels of cooperatives, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation and promotion of a national-level multi-state seed cooperative society. This society will help to increase the Seed Replacement Rate (SRR) and Varietal Replacement Rate (VRR), ensure the role of farmers in quality seed cultivation and seed variety trials, and produce and distribute certified seeds under a single brand name.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Cooperation following the Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the society will serve as the central organisation for the production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, storage, marketing, and distribution of high-quality seeds as well as for strategic research and development and the creation of a system for the preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds across the nation.

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, will be used to establish the national-level multi-state seed cooperative society. The society will work with support from relevant ministries, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the National Seed Corporation (NSC), through their programmes and agencies, adhering to the ‘Whole of the Government Approach.’

The Prime Minister has stated that in order to realise the vision of ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi,’ every effort should be made to leverage the strengths of cooperatives and transform them into prosperous and vibrant business enterprises. Cooperatives hold the key to rural economic transformation in the country in agriculture and related sectors.

‘Primary to national level cooperative societies including primary societies, district, state and national level federations and multi-state cooperative societies can become its member. All these cooperatives will have their elected representatives in the Board of the society as per its bye-laws,’ said the statement.

‘The proposed society will help to increase the seed replacement rate, varietal replacement rate, ensuring the role of farmers in quality seed cultivation and seed variety trials, production and distribution of certified seeds with a single brand name, by utilizing the network of all levels of cooperatives,’ said the statement.

It goes on to say that having access to high-quality seeds will boost agricultural productivity, strengthen food security, and raise farmers’ incomes.

The realisation of higher prices due to the production of high-quality seeds, increased crop production due to the use of High Yielding Variety (HYV)seeds, and dividend payments made from the society’s surplus will all benefit the members.