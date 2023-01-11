Nine-year-old girl finds a rare fossil of megalodon shark tooth at Maryland beach

On Christmas Day, a nine-year-old girl discovered a rare fossil at a Maryland beach that experts have dubbed a ‘once-in-a-lifetime kind of find.’ While at the Calvert Beach, Molly Sampson informed her mother that she was ‘searching for a Meg.’

She waded through knee-deep water and, to her good fortune, discovered exactly what she was seeking for: a tooth from the extinct Otodus megalodon shark species. Her mother Alicia Sampson posted about the priceless find on Facebook, stating that it was five inches long.

Megalodon, which was known as the ‘great tooth’ in ancient Greek, went extinct 3.5 million years ago. It once used to dwell in waters all over the planet.

At more than 66 feet (20m) long, the species was the biggest shark in the world. It was also one of the largest fish ever to live.

Meg’s mother wrote on Facebook that her daughters, Molly and Natalie, had expressed the desire to ‘go sharks tooth hunting like professionals’. The two even asked for insulated chest waders as a Christmas present.