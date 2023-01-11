North India battles cold wave, 26 trains, flights are delayed by dense fog

On Wednesday morning, Delhi and the NCR were still covered in a thick layer of fog, which made visibility difficult. Other parts of north India, such as Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, continued to experience a coldwave and thick fog.

Tuesday’s scheduled departures from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were delayed by up to 40 flights due to heavy fog.

Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius at 6.10 am on Wednesday, despite a severe coldwave that was pervasive throughout the entire northern Indian belt. According to data from the India Meteorological Department, visibility in the Palam area was 100 metres, while it was 200 metres at Safdarjung (IMD).

In India’s plains, a coldwave is declared when the minimum temperature drops to 4 degrees Celsius, or when it drops 4.5 degrees below average to 10 degrees Celsius or lower.