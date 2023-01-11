SC Collegium suggests fresh names for high court justices and reiterates those for promotion

The Supreme Court Collegium named attorney Nagendra Ramchandra Naik as a judge of the Karnataka High Court for the third time during its meeting on Tuesday. Additionally, the Collegium suggested brand-new names for advocates to be elevated to other high courts.

After the Centre objected to Naik’s elevation twice, the Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, reaffirmed the name of Naik. The suggestion for Naik came initially in March 2021 and then again in September 2021.

The proposal to appoint lawyer Neela Kedar Gokhale to the position of judge in the Bombay High Court has also received approval from the Collegium. In the 2018 Malegaon bombing case, she had defended Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit as an accused.

The names of the following judicial officers were also recommended by the Collegium for elevation as judges of various high courts: Mridul Kumar Kalita for the Gauhati High Court; P Venkata Jyothirmai and V Gopalakrishna Rao for the Andhra Pradesh High Court; Ramchandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik for the Karnataka High Court; and Ariban Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gapihulshillu Kabui as judges of Manipur High Court.

The Supreme Court panel led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul requested the government to speed up the clearing of names last week because deserving individuals were declining to be elevated to the position of judge as a result of the drawn-out clearing procedure.