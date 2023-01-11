Soldiers will no longer be required to get COVID-19 vaccines; Read on…

Tuesday saw the official end of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement from the Pentagon, but a new directive from the secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, also provides commanders considerable latitude in how or not to deploy troops who have not received the vaccine. He has 30 days to reverse the mandate after legislation was enacted on December 23. All military personnel will still be encouraged to be vaccinated by the Department. There are still other departmental regulations in force, such as requirements for further vaccinations.

More than 8,400 troops were dismissed from the military as a result of their refusal to comply with a valid order to receive the vaccination. Thousands of others sought religious and medical exemptions. Austin’s memo ends those exemption requests. He instituted the mandate in August 2021 after the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Congress agreed to rescind the mandate, with opponents reluctantly saying that perhaps it had already succeeded in getting the bulk of the force vaccinated.

Austin’s message was unrepentant in its continuous support for the vaccination and its assertion that the requirement maintained the force healthy and capable of defending the United States. The numerous lives we saved, the elite force we were able to field, and the high level of preparedness we were able to sustain in the face of challenging public health conditions, he said, will leave a lasting legacy of the Pentagon’s vaccination efforts.

The US Army will no longer seek to discharge troops who refuse the HPV vaccine, Secretary of the Army Eric Austin’s memo says. The decision leaves some discretion to commanders, allowing them to require vaccines in some circumstances. Military leaders worry that if troops begin to refuse the vaccine in large numbers, similar outbreaks could occur. Anyone who was discharged can petition their military service to request a change in their records.

That’s according to data compiled by the military as of early December. It’s not clear if the services will want or be able to allow any of those service members to return to duty. Lawmakers argued that ending the mandate would help with recruiting. Defense officials say a large majority said the mandate did not change the likelihood they would consider enlisting.