Taliban: Girls’ education in Afghanistan is only being ‘postponed.’

The Taliban currently asserts that Afghan women and girls’ education has only been ‘postponed’ after forbidding female students from attending universities and schools.

In December 2022, the Taliban issued a blanket ban on all women enrolling in colleges and universities until further notice. This action resulted in a total ban on girls and women in the country pursuing education beyond class 6, which sparked protests.

An Independent, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, ‘I would like to make it clear that it is not a permanent ban on women’s education, it has been postponed until a conducive climate is created for their education.’

The representative continued by saying that they are working nonstop to create the alleged favourable environment ‘as quickly as possible.’

According to the Independent story, he claimed that the Taliban commanders were not against women’s education, but rather wanted women to ‘get education in an environment complying with our principles and laws.’

He did not go into any detail regarding the conditions under which women are not permitted to attend school in Afghanistan.

Since taking over the nation in May 2021, the Taliban have widely imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, while initially pledging a more moderate government that respected the rights of women and minorities.