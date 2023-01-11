Ukraine to receive massive weapons consignment from Pakistan; Report

Pakistan is prepared to provide another shipment of arms and ammunition to aid Ukraine in fighting the ongoing Russian invasion even though millions of people there continue to live in abject poverty as a result of a severe food scarcity and a rising economic catastrophe. Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has all scheduled to transfer 159 containers of 155mm artillery rounds, M4A2 propelling bag charges, M82 primers, and PDM fuses to Ukraine, according to a report by the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW).

Over the upcoming weeks, this enormous shipment will be transported to Ukraine via Poland. According to The Economic Times, Project Shipping, a Pakistani shipping and brokerage company, would sail the shipment from the Karachi Port to the Gdansk Port in Poland later this month with a ship named BBC Vesuvius.

Even as it continues to rebuff demands from Russia for ammunition and weaponry, Pakistan makes this step. According to media sources, in exchange for support for Ukraine, western nations would provide Pakistan with supplies and upgrade some of its Western military equipment. Pakistan may acquire Ukrainian help to modernise its Mi-17 helicopters as part of its military support. Deep military and commercial relations have previously existed between Pakistan and Ukraine. Since Ukraine’s independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, the two nations have maintained a strong partnership in the defence industry.

Between 1991 and 2020, Pakistan purchased guns and other military hardware from Ukraine for close to $1.6 billion. A fully developed ecosystem for their upkeep, use, ammo, and replacement parts is also included, along with more than 320 T-80UD tanks. According to sources, Pakistan and Ukraine have also agreed to an agreement worth $85.6 million for the repair and upkeep of the T-80UD tanks that make up its fleet.