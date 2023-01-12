1,800 birds die as a result of the bird flu epidemic at a state-run poultry farm in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Following an outbreak of bird flu at a state-run poultry farm in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, at least 1,800 birds perished from infection.

On Wednesday, the sources added, the existence of the H5N1 variety, which has an additional proliferative ability, was confirmed among the chickens at the nearby farm run by the district panchayat.

J Chinchu Rani, Kerala’s Minister for Animal Husbandry, instantly ordered everyone to take immediate preventive action in accordance with the Center’s policies and procedures in this regard.

The samples were sent to the high-security facility in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) for a precise diagnosis, which verified the outbreak of avian influenza, says government statement.

On the farm, there were over 5,000 hens, and the virus has already claimed the lives of 1,800 of them.

The government statement further says that numerous government departments would coordinate the culling and other subsequent procedures under the supervision of the district authority.