A severe financial crisis might require cutting back on important projects

A cabinet meeting warned that multiple initiatives being carried out by several agencies may need to be scaled back due to the state’s dire financial situation.

Prior to the budget presentation on February 3, the meeting covered the state’s current financial difficulties. The Chief Minister remained silent despite the ministers’ discussion of the financial crisis-related topics.

In the conference, ministers emphasised the serious difficulties that several ministries were currently experiencing. Minister K N Balagopal noted that the crisis is so bad that even the distribution of salaries and pensions is impossible. Hospitals that provided free care to low-income patients as part of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) programme have threatened to leave the programme if the government doesn’t pay them what they’re owed. In the middle of this catastrophe, the state budget is being presented.

The Central Government, which forbade the state from taking loans, was perceived by the Cabinet meeting as suffocating it. At the Cabinet meeting last week, it was determined to demand that the Center increase the loan ceiling.

The loan ceiling was another demand made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through its series ‘Nayapaisayillatha Navakeralam,’ Malayala Manorama has shown the severe financial situation the state was currently experiencing (The penniless modern Kerala).