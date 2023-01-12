DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Jan 12, 2023, 05:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,120, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold price edged lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram in the last 2 days.

Also Read: Nationalized bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits 

In the international markets, price of gold remained unchanged as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy. Price of spot gold held its ground at $1,876.93 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,879.80. Among other precious metals,  silver edged up 0.1% to $23.44, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,069.47 and palladium slipped 0.1% to $1,772.48.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jan 12, 2023, 05:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button