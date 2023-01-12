Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,120, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold price edged lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram in the last 2 days.

In the international markets, price of gold remained unchanged as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy. Price of spot gold held its ground at $1,876.93 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,879.80. Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.1% to $23.44, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,069.47 and palladium slipped 0.1% to $1,772.48.