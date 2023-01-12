DCGI recommends Serum Institute’s Covovax as heterologous booster dose

New Delhi: The Central drug regulatory authority Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended market authorisation for Serum Institute of India’s Covid vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for those who have already taken two doses of Covishield or Covaxin.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax. The European Medicines Agency has approved it for conditional marketing authorization. Earlier, DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, for age between 12-17 on March 9, 2022, and for children under 7- 11 years on 28th June 2022 subject to certain conditions.

It was granted an emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17, 2021. Recently, Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine for adults above 18-year-old had been approved by the Government of India and will be used as a heterologous booster dose. The vaccine will be available in private hospitals.