Disney to rework its pricing policy at the theme parks after loyal fans dubbed it a ‘money grab’ scheme

The goal of Disney CEO Bob Iger is to repair the harm done by his predecessor Bob Chapek. After devoted fans referred to the company’s pricing strategy at the theme parks as a ‘money grab’ technique, it is apparently changing it.

Visitors to the park will now have access to the $104 one-day admission for more than 60 days of the year, according documents reviewed by Insider. The availability of the one-day pass was often restricted to a few winter and spring school days, but Iger hopes to win back the customers with lower prices.

‘We want to make sure our fans are feeling the love. We’re listening to them, and we’re trying to adjust,’ wrote Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s head of parks in the memo.

‘Many of you know that I’m in the parks fairly often, and I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working, as well as the things that might need some change.’

The regular ticket, however, will still cost $179. Parkgoers will also have more time to roam in the complex as the park gates will open at 11 AM as opposed to 1 PM. The overnight parking charges have also been down away with, according to the memo.