Dizo launches 2 new smartwatches in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: TechLife brand Dizo owned by Realme has launched 2 new smartwatches- Dizo Watch D Pro, and Dizo Watch D Ultra- in the Indian markets. Dizo Watch D Pro will be launched on January 17 on the e-commerce website Flipkart at a launch price of Rs. 2,699. The smartwatch comes in 3 strap colour options – Blue, Black, and Grey. Dizo Watch D Ultra will be launched today on Flipkart at a launch price of Rs. 3,299. The Dizo Watch D Ultra, too, arrives in 3 strap colour options – Blue, Black, and Grey.

Dizo Watch D Pro specifications: The smartwatch runs on Dizo OS and features a 1.85-inch display that delivers up to 600 nits of peak brightness and supports 60Hz refresh rate. Dizo Watch D Pro is powered by a Dizo D1 SoC coupled with an independent GPU.

Also Read: Dubai based air carrier resumes flight services to this city

The smartwatch sports an aluminium frame with a physical button on the right-facing side. Dizo Watch D Pro packs sensors for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, calories, and step tracking. It features over 110 sports modes, including onboard GPS tracking.

Dizo Watch D Ultra Specifications: The Dizo Watch D Ultra features 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368×448 pixel resolution. The Dizo Watch D Ultra also sports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, calories, and step tracking. Meanwhile, Bluetooth calling support is also available on the Ultra smartwatch.