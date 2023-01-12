Dubai based air carrier resumes flight services to this city

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai decided to resume of flight service to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) in Kazakhstan. The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week from February 28. With the start of flights to Shymkent, flydubai grows its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations including Almaty and the capital, Astana.

The airline will also resume flight service to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan. The service will start from 23 January 2023. The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week. Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will operate on Mondays and Thursdays. Return Business Class fares from DXB to ASB start from Dh7,350, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,430. Return Business Class fares from ASB to DXB start from $2,000, and Economy Class Lite fares start from $660.

From January, the airline will also commence flights to 7 new destinations including Cagliari, Corfu, Gan, Krabi, Milan Bergamo, Pattaya and St Petersburg. Thus the total network of the airline will grow into 116 destinations in 53 countries.