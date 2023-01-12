Due to unpaid loan money, debtors in Delhi killed and buried a woman.

The Delhi Police have detained three guys for the murder and burial of a woman in Delhi due to an unpaid debt. When she vanished and her cell phone was turned off on January 2, her husband, Charanjeet, reported her missing to the police.

Using the cell phone towers of three suspects, Mobin, Rehan, and Naveen, the police then narrowed their search. They had talked to the victim, and the three’s whereabouts coincided.

After being questioned, tailor Naveen revealed that the three had known the woman for the previous four to five years and that Rehan, a barber, had murdered her at the residence of auto rickshaw driver Mobin in Delhi’s Mange Ram Park neighbourhood and buried her at a cemetery in the neighbourhood of Nangloi on the night between January 2 and January 3.

The woman often provided modest loans to hawkers in the west Delhi region while working as a microfinancer. According to the authorities, she was allegedly pleading with the three to refund the unpaid money over which the accused had killed her.

All of the victim’s family members knew the three individuals as family friends. The auto rickshaw that was used in the crime has been found by the police.