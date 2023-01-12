Gulf country releases full list of plastic items that are banned

Dubai: The UAE government has decided to impose a blanket ban on single-use plastic shopping bags from January 1, 2024. The country will ban the import, production and circulation of single-use plastic shopping bags from next year. From January 1, 2026, the country will ban plastic products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes.

From January 1, 2026 all plastic or foam products mentioned below will be banned:

Cups

Plates

Cutlery

Containers

Boxes

Spoons

Forks

Knives

Straws

Stirrers.

The following products are exempted from this ban:

Thin bag rolls

Products that are to be exported or re-exported. These must be clearly labelled.

Bags made out of recycled materials in the country.