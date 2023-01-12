Gulf country releases full list of plastic items that are banned

Dubai: The UAE government has decided to impose a blanket ban on single-use plastic shopping bags from January 1, 2024. The country will ban the import, production and circulation of single-use plastic shopping bags from next year. From January 1, 2026, the country will ban plastic products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes.
From January 1, 2026 all plastic or foam products mentioned below will be banned:
Cups
Plates
Cutlery
Containers
Boxes
Spoons
Forks
Knives
Straws
Stirrers.
The following products are exempted from this ban:
Thin bag rolls
Products that are to be exported or re-exported. These must be clearly labelled.
Bags made out of recycled materials in the country.
