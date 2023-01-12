Gulf country to ban single-use plastic bags from this date

Dubai: The UAE will impose a blanket ban on single-use plastic shopping bags from January 1, 2024. The country will ban the import, production and circulation of single-use plastic shopping bags from next year. From January 1, 2026, the country will ban plastic products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Earlier several emirates in the UAE banned use of single use plastic bags. Authority in Umm Al Quwain had decided to ban single-use plastics from January 1, 2023. The Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain took this decision. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have banned the use of single-use plastic. In Abu Dhabi, a ban on single-use plastics went into effect on June 1, 2022, while in Dubai, since July 1, 2022.