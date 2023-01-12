Jeff Beck, guitarist who rose to rock and roll stardom with 1960s supergroup the Yardbirds dies at the age of 78

The legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who achieved rock and roll prominence with the Yardbirds in the 1960s and later had a successful solo career, passed away on Wednesday, according to his official website. He was 78.

Beck passed away ‘peacefully’ following a severe attack of bacterial meningitis.

‘On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,’ a statement on the English-born musician’s website said.

‘His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.’

Beck’s death quickly reverberated around the music world, with tributes pouring in from rock icons like Ozzy Osbourne, with whom Beck once collaborated, and Kiss lead singer Gene Simmons, who called Beck’s passing ‘heartbreaking.’

‘No one played guitar like Jeff,’ Simmons posted on Twitter. ‘Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.’