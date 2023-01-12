MHA requests states to hold particular deradicalization session in jails.

In a letter to all states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stressed the necessity for particular deradicalization sessions to be held in every prison. The MHA claimed that doing this was essential to changing the perspective of criminals with bad intentions.

Additionally, the ministry requested that all states abide by the Model Prison Manual, 2016, which will contribute to the unification of the fundamental rules governing the nation’s jails.

The government has recommended segregating prisoners who support and propagate radical ideologies for the implementation.

The MHA has also requested that different prisoner groups, such as women, young offenders, those awaiting trial, convicts, high-risk offenders, etc., be kept apart.

The MHA has also requested in the letter that district jails and courts have a facility for video conferencing.

Places lacking these amenities should bring up the problem with the authorities so that prompt solutions can be found.

The MHA has also instructed state and federal prisons to start filling open positions.

According to the ministry, prisons should have sufficient ability to handle delicate and regular imprisonment matters.