Political Ads Notice – 163 Crore Paid in Ten Days; Aam Aadmi Party ‘in trouble’

New Delhi: For allegedly airing its political commercials under the appearance of official government advertisements, the Aam Aadmi Party has been handed a notice for recovery of 163.62 crore by the Delhi government. The Delhi government’s governing party was also ordered to pay the money within 10 days by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), which issued the recovery notice.

In light of the aforementioned, the notice stated that ‘you are hereby requested to reimburse 99,31,10,053 to the State Exchequer immediately and 7.11 crore (approximately) for the remaining advertisements whose payment has not yet been made available by the government, should be paid directly to the concerned agencies in 10 days from the date of this notice’.

According to an unnamed source, news agency PTI quoted, ‘If the AAP convener fails to do so, all concomitant legal action, including attachment of the party’s properties, would be done in a timely way, as per the prior direction of the Delhi LG’. The development occurs over a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena took legal action against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, alleging that it was running political advertising under the garb of official government adverts.

In response to the Lt. Governor’s December 20 order demanding recovery of 97 crore rupees, the party claimed that he lacked the authority to issue such orders. The LG’s directive was referred to as a ‘new love letter’ by Saurabh Bhardwaj, the top spokesman for the AAP. ‘ The BJP is agitated by our emergence as a national party and our seizure of the MCD’s power. The people of Delhi are concerned because LG Sahab is acting in line with BJP directives. The more anxious Delhi residents are, the happier the BJP is,’ Mr. Bhardwaj added. He had added that the Lt Governor’s orders would not be upheld by the law.