Russian President Putin demotes Sergey Surovikin and announces a replacement in charge of the Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, demoted Sergey Surovikin and named a replacement less than three months after appointing him to oversee the conflict in Ukraine.

In the military, Surovikin, also known as ‘General Armageddon,’ will be replaced by General Valery Gerasimov. The statement was published on the nation’s defence ministry’s official Telegram account.

The Commander of the Joint Grouping of Troops (Forces) is Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Oleg Salyukov and Alexei Kim, two additional generals, will serve with Gerasimov. Surovikin will act as Gerasimov’s deputy in the interim.

While most experts see the re-shuffling of the pack as a panic measure, Moscow said the appointment was aimed at increasing close cooperation between the troops.

‘The increase in the level of leadership of the special operation is linked to the expansion of the scale of the tasks at hand and the need to organise closer interaction between troops.’