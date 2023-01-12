Third season of ‘Farzi Mushaira’ brings standup comics Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt, Nishant Tanwar and Hussain Dalal again

With the third season of ‘Farzi Mushaira’ by well-known Indian comedian-actor Zakir Khan, be ready for some poetry time. With the return of standup comedians Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt, Nishant Tanwar, and Hussain Dalal, Amazon miniTV claims that this season will be more exciting for audiences. Special famous visitors like Kritika Kamra, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, Prachi Desai, and other comedic performers will be joining them.

The first two seasons earned a lot of praise for their original idea and moving shayaris with a new and entertaining twist. However, Zakir recently misplaced his ‘laal diary,’ which contained all of the shers and poetry for Season 3, forcing him to postpone the release of the Season 3 teaser.

Thankfully, the laal diary was found not long ago, giving Amazon miniTV the green signal to launch the trailer today.

The third season promises to be wittier, sassier, and even more relatable. The 8-episode series will witness five heartbroken shayars share their story.

The mehfil would also have these shayars consoling and sympathising with each other.