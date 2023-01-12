UK’s postal service hit by cyberattack following a severe disruption in its international letter and parcel services

Royal Mail, the UK’s postal service, reported on Wednesday that a cyberattack has severely disrupted its international letter and parcel delivery services.

‘Royal Mail is experiencing severe service disruption to our international export services following a cyber incident. We are temporarily unable to despatch export items including letters and parcels to overseas destinations,’ the company informed in a statement.

It apologised for the inconvenience and asked the clients to stop sending any overseas mail.

‘We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing.’

However, the business emphasised that import operations were effective and that steps were being taken to resolve the problem.

‘Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update customers as soon as we have more information.’

Notably, this is not the first time that UK’s leading postal service has been failed by technology. In November last year, an outage led to the Royal Mail’s tracking services being unavailable for over 24 hours.