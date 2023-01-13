Alliance air pilot arrested at Rajasthan airport for filming in prohibited area

At Rajasthan’s Uttarlai Air Force Station, Indian Air Force (IAF) security forces recently detained a foreign-origin Alliance Air pilot for a few hours for allegedly taking photos and films in an airport’s forbidden area.

The airline said in a statement that the pilot had been de-rostered.

‘Alliance Air places a high priority on safety, and takes incidents like these seriously. In the interim, the mentioned pilot has been removed off the list. We guarantee that all necessary corrective measures are in place,’ the Alliance airline said.

‘We want to stress once more that Alliance Air, as an airline, follows the rules and regulations. We deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused for our valued passengers on board’ the statement went on to add.

On January 9, Alliance Air ran a charter flight from Delhi to Uttarlai Air Force Station. The pilot took multiple images and videos after landing, and the IAF then detained him.

IAF has complained to the oversight body’s Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).