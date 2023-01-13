An emirate in UAE slashes taxi fares

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has reduced taxi fares in the emirate. The authority reduced the per kilometre tariff by 22 fils. This will be applicable to all kinds of taxis including limousines.

As per RTA, the tariff has been reduced from Dh2.19 per kilometre to Dh1.97 per kilometre. The starting tariff and Dh12 minimum taxi fare stay the same.

The taxi fares were slashed as the retail fuel prices for the month of January 2023 were reduced. Starting January 1, Super 98 petrol costs Dh0.52 or 15.7% less than December at Dh2.78 per litre. Similarly, Super 95 petrol costs Dh2.67 per litre this month, down by 16% or Dh0.51. Whereas E-Plus petrol costs 16.7% less at Dh2.59 per litre.