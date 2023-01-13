Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy has the best opening day of 2023 after earning over Rs 32 crore at the box office

The greatest opening day of 2023 was achieved by Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, which took in nearly Rs 32 crore on Thursday. The Telugu film performed better than both the Tamil blockbusters Thunivu, starring Ajith, and Varisu, featuring Vijay, which both had their opening days on Wednesday.

However, in the Tamil Nadu region, there was a huge conflict between the two films. Varisu wasn’t even first released there, most likely to avoid competing with Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which debuts today.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Veera Simha Reddy earned close to Rs 32 crore on day one.

This was Balakrishna’s first film after 2021’s Akhanda. He played two separate roles in each of the two movies.

Comparatively, Thunivu made Rs 26 crore on the first day, while Varisu made Rs 26.5 crore. As usual, there are several alternatives available to audiences during Pongal and Sakranthi.

When Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya premieres today and competes against Veera Simha Reddy, Telugu will have its own box office confrontation. Varisu and Thunivu are now battling it out in Tamil Nadu.