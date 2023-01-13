Before performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna releases a new video. Fans burst out of curiosity

It’s Rihanna again! The pop sensation teased her fans with a new video on Friday in advance of her appearance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. Prior to her eagerly awaited performance, the diva posted an enticing teaser on Instagram.

Rihanna displayed her showy flair while wearing a black dress covered with an unavoidably eye-catching yellow cloak with feathers. Her appearance was further enhanced by a collection of large gems. Oh, and her odd hairdo also demands your attention.

After she shared this clip, fans clearly couldn’t control their excitement. They posted their excitement in the comments area. A comment read, ‘We are prepared, RIRI.’ She was asked by a fan to ‘literally dump the album.’ Yet another Instagram user commented, ‘OMG Yes.’

Rihanna announced on social media in September 2022 that she would be appearing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. At State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the United States, on February 12, 2023, the football league championship will be played.

The Umbrella singer previously said that she will not participate in the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show in support of footballer Colin Kaepernick, who had demonstrated against inequality and police brutality.