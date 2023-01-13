BJP criticised by Trinamool Congress for performing Ganga Aarti ‘incorrectly’

Ganga Aarti politics persisted in West Bengal. The TMC has retaliated against the Bharatiya Janata Party after the saffron party attacked Mamata Banerjee over not receiving permission to perform the Ganga Aarti in Kolkata.

The TMC alleged that a Ganga Aarti conducted by BJP MP Saumitra Khan was performed improperly by tweeting a video of it. According to the Trinamool Congress, Saumitra Khan of the BJP led the aarti in a ‘anti-clockwise’ direction.

‘BJP leaders including Saumitra who call themselves as the guardians of Hindu culture, but here they are belittling Ganga Aarti. They do not know about Hindu culture. Was he doing this for people or for himself?’ TMC leader Shashi Panja said.

The TMC also tweeted, ‘While BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that ‘Ganga Aarti’ was not permitted, Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan performed the same but INCORRECTLY. Firstly, did BJP CONTRADICT their own claim? Secondly, how many more times will BJP DISRESPECT the religious beliefs of people?’

Saumitra Khan, a BJP legislator, responded to his Ganga Aarti video. He suggested that the TMC first ask Mamata Banerjee to quote the proper scriptures.

‘I am not a Purohit. I paid my respect to Maa Ganga by doing arati. TMC should look into their own backyard,’ said the BJP MP.