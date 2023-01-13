Brazil president Lula da Silva hints that the storming of the capital Brasilia could have been an inside job

The followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital city of Brasilia on Sunday, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has suggested that this may have been an inside job.

‘There are no shattered doors, which leads me to believe that the Planalto (presidential palace) door was left open for guests to enter. This denotes that someone made it easier for them to enter,’ Lula made this statement to the media on Thursday.

The radical leftist leader went on to say that a ‘thorough review’ of the royal staff had been mandated in order to support the claims.

‘We will investigate calmly to see what really happened.’

Thousands of Bolsonaro backers showed up in Brasilia over the weekend in an attempt to overthrow the election results from October.

The rioters, also referred to as ‘bolsonaristas’ looted offices, destroyed public property, desecrated precious words of art and left ugly graffiti messages calling for a military coup to overthrow the Lula administration.