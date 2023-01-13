Businessman in Gurugram receives extortion letter in mobster Neeraj Bawana’s name; lawsuit filed

Unknown criminals have been accused of demanding Rs 1 crore from a businessman in Gurugram and threatening him with dire consequences if he refused. A case has been filed against them.

The complainant, who is the owner of two businesses at IMT Manesar, claims that on Tuesday, a letter in a white envelope was delivered to his residence in Sector 14.

The name of Pehelwan, a member of the group led by mobster Neeraj Bawana, was stated in the extortion letter. In the event that he did not pay Rs 1 crore by Wednesday at 5 p.m., they threatened to kill him and his family.

The complaint says, a case has been opened in the Old DLF police station under Section 386 of the IPC, which prohibits extortion by inducing fear of grave bodily harm or death in another person. The matter is the subject of an investigation.