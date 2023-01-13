CBI informs Kerala High Court that ISRO scientist Nambi’s arrest was unconstitutional

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation informed the Kerala High Court that the 1994 espionage case against scientist Nambi Narayanan of the Indian Space Research Organization was untrue and that his incarceration was unlawful.

The phoney espionage case was a severe national security issue, the CBI claimed the Kerala High Court, and foreign powers were complicit in the plot to bring a false case against esteemed ISRO scientists.

Nmabi Narayana’s attorney also told the court that the case was brought to stop the cryogenic engine, which was essential for India’s space exploration programme.

This statement was delivered as the Kerala High Court was hearing the CBI’s complaint against the officials who investigated Nambi Narayanan in the 1990s.

While the court was debating the accused officers’ request for bail, the CBI made this remark.