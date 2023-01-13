Etihad Airways announces offer special offer for passengers

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced its annual global sale offering deals for passengers. The sale will run until January 20, 2023, and tickets can be booked for travel between January 18 and June 15, 2023.

Passengers can book discounted flight tickets to London, Istanbul, Phuket, Paris and more, with fares starting from Dh695 in Economy and Dh3,995 in Business. Economy fares to Rome start at Dh895 and Mumbai start at Dh795. Business Class tickets to London will cost Dh15,995.

Guests can also benefit from Etihad’s Stopover programme, with free hotel stays at select 3-star and 4-star hotels, or discounts of up to 40% off Abu Dhabi’s premium 4-star and 5-star hotels.

Here is the list of economy and business class fares from Abu Dhabi after the discount:

Destination Economy Fare

London Dh2,695

Istanbul Dh1,695

Cairo Dh1,295

Muscat Dh695

Beirut Dh1,395

Mumbai Dh795

Seoul Dh4,495

Phuket Dh2,995

Destination Business Fare

Jakarta Dh9,995

London Dh15,995

New York City Dh17,995

Paris Dh13,995

Casablanca Dh9,995

Cairo Dh3,995

Bangkok Dh11,995

Seoul Dh14,995