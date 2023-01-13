DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Etihad Airways announces offer special offer for passengers

Jan 13, 2023, 05:46 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced its annual global sale offering deals for passengers. The sale will run until January 20, 2023, and tickets can be booked for travel between January 18 and June 15, 2023.

Passengers can book discounted flight tickets to  London, Istanbul, Phuket, Paris and more, with fares starting from Dh695 in Economy and Dh3,995 in Business. Economy fares to Rome start at Dh895 and Mumbai start at Dh795. Business Class tickets to London will cost Dh15,995.

Guests can also benefit from Etihad’s Stopover programme, with free hotel stays at select 3-star and 4-star hotels, or discounts of up to 40% off Abu Dhabi’s premium 4-star and 5-star hotels.

Here is the list of economy and business class fares from Abu Dhabi after the discount:

Destination      Economy Fare

London            Dh2,695

Istanbul           Dh1,695

Cairo                Dh1,295

Muscat            Dh695

Beirut              Dh1,395

Mumbai          Dh795

Seoul             Dh4,495

Phuket           Dh2,995

Destination      Business Fare

Jakarta                         Dh9,995

London            Dh15,995

New York City Dh17,995

Paris                 Dh13,995

Casablanca      Dh9,995

Cairo             Dh3,995

Bangkok          Dh11,995

Seoul   Dh14,995

 

