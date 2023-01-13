Following a string of hiring scandals, Portugal has approved a new vetting system.

After a string of hiring scandals rocked the ruling Socialists, Portugal’s government announced on Thursday that future officials would now be required to complete a questionnaire before being appointed.

Presidency Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said at a news conference that the new vetting system, consisting of 34 questions, would allow the government to verify the candidates’ backgrounds and that there were no conflicts of interest before they were appointed.

They would also have to sign a declaration of honour, according to Vieira da Silva.

‘This mechanism is in place prior to nomination and attempts to anticipate a problem,’ she explained. ‘It is not an investigation; it is a series of questions that allow the individual to accept responsibility.’

In an election a year ago, the Socialists, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, won an outright parliamentary majority.

However, the government has had a difficult time since then, with 11 ministers and secretaries of state leaving their positions, some due to allegations of past misconduct or questionable practises.