Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market today. The rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equity markets has weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 81.32 against the US dollar. During trading, it then fell to 81.43, registering a decline of 13 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee gained 38 paise to close at 81.30 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Gold imports of India touch lowest level in 2 decades

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, rose 0.07% to 102.31. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,662.63 crore.