France levies a fine of $5.4 million on TikTok citing shortcomings related to the handling of ‘cookies’

France fined the Chinese short-video app TikTok $5.4 million on Thursday, citing issues with the processing of ‘cookies’ as the reason.

Users are not permitted to reject cookies as readily as they accept them, according to the French data protection body, Commission Nationale Informatique & Libertés (CNIL). Second, they weren’t made aware of the various cookies’ functions.

The watchdog stated that the more widely used smartphone application was not tested throughout the examination; only the website of TikTok was examined.

‘The CNIL conducted many online control missions on the ‘tiktok.com’ website and on papers, i.e. on the basis of documents the CNIL requested from the company between May 2020 and June 2022,’ according to the report.

CNIL said the company was found in breach of the Article 82 of the Data Protection Act for not having proper measures in place for accepting and refusing ‘cookies’.

‘During the check carried out in June 2021, the CNIL noted that while the companies TikTok United Kingdom and TikTok Ireland did offer a button allowing cookies to be accepted immediately, they did not put in place an equivalent solution (button or other) to allow the Internet user to refuse their deposit just as easily.’