Fresh snowfall: national highway closed, flights affected in Kashmir

Friday brought more snowfall and rain to most of Kashmir, closing the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and disrupting airline operations into and out of the valley.

Many locations in the lowlands only saw light to moderate snowfall, however the higher elevations of Jammu and Kashmir saw moderate to heavy precipitation. Fresh snow fell in a number of locations, including the well-known ski resort of Gulmarg and the tourist destinations of Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

Snow also fell in Srinagar’s highest reaches, while torrential rains battered the plains.

The Srinagar-Jammu national route was closed to traffic as a result of the recent snowfall and weather. In the Ramban district’s Mehar area, landslides were observed.

After 9 am, the weather conditions at the Srinagar airport also had an impact on the air traffic. According to the officials, numerous planes have been delayed as a result of poor visibility.

While most sites in the valley experienced an increase in nighttime temperatures, only Srinagar and Qazigund saw temperatures rise above freezing.

Kashmir government informed that, Srinagar recorded a low of 1 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, up from minus 0.2 degrees the previous evening. The entrance to the valley, Qazigund, saw a mercury low of -0.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir also saw a low of -0.2 degrees.