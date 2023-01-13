Justin Roiland, co-creator of ‘Rick and Morty’ faces charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident from 2020

Variety stated that Justin Roiland, best known for co-creating the well-liked Adult Swim adult animated science-fiction comedy series Rick and Morty, is being charged with domestic abuse for an alleged incident that occurred in 2020.

He was accused of domestic abuse on one count and wrongful detention through threat, violence, fraud, and deceit in Orange County, California. In 2020, Roiland entered a not-guilty plea.

He showed up in court on Thursday for a hearing before the trial started. Variety said that the event allegedly took place on January 19, 2020, after obtaining a complaint. The trial has not yet been scheduled.

According to the court papers, Roiland was released on a $50,000 bond. His attorney T. Edward Welbourn said in a statement to Variety, ‘It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.’