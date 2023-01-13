Kazakhstan revokes law thereby further diminishing veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family’s influence

Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family’s power in Kazakhstan was further diminished by a legislation revocation on Friday (January 13). From 1991 to 2019, Nazarbayev controlled Kazakhstan with an iron fist. Even after leaving his position as president, the former leader continued to have political power. He received immunity for himself and his family in addition to the honorific title ‘Elbasy,’ which means ‘leader of the country.’

The Kazakhstani parliament’s two chambers agreed to revoke this law on Friday, according to the Kazinform news agency.

‘During a period of deep political transformations, when Kazakhstan is moving towards democracy and pluralism, it is important not to allow any mechanisms leading the appropriation of power by separate groups,’ lawmaker Erlan Sairov said in parliament as quoted by Kazinform.

The move to revoke the law has come just months after Kazakhstan changed name of its capital from Nur-Sultan to Astana. The capital had the former name in honour of Nazarbayev.