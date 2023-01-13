Man kills one police officer and injures two others in Budapest

A man with a knife injured three police officers in Budapest late Thursday, one of whom died in hospital, police said on Friday, with prosecutors stating that the incident was not a terrorist act.

The suspect was attempting to forcefully enter a flat in a Budapest apartment building when police were called, according to a statement released earlier on Friday.

As the three officers tried to apprehend him, the man stabbed them and fled to the street, where a fourth officer shot him in the foot, according to police.

‘It was not a terrorist act,’ chief prosecutor Pal Furcht said at a press conference. He stated that an investigation into homicides committed against law enforcement officers was underway.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier on Friday on state radio that the government would assist the family of the 29-year-old officer who was killed.