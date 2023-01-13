Manish Sisodia accuses centre of abusing officers after Delhi government demands Rs. 164 crore from AAP

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, has charged that the BJP-led Central Government is ‘misusing its control over officers’ to bring fabricated charges against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders.

Sisodia said during a press conference: ‘In Delhi, because the L-G controls the services [department], he presses officers to issue such notices against their own ministers and the CM. Today, in Delhi, officers are not working on public services like water, electricity, education, etc., but most of the time, most of the officers are busy with such useless activities.’

Sisodia added that for the previous seven years, the BJP had ‘unconstitutional control’ over the Delhi government’s officers through the central govt.

He added that ‘the notice is an example of how the BJP has been misusing its power to serve its political agenda,’ saying that ‘the BJP has been continuously and unconstitutionally misusing the officers.’

He claimed that IAS officer Alice Vaz was pressuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to pay Rs 164 crore within 10 days at the BJP’s request, and that if he (Kejriwal) did not, they would try to take action against the AAP chief.

According to Sisodia, the overwhelming majority of Delhi voters chose Kejriwal to lead the city’s government in constructing schools and hospitals for the city’s residents.

‘They gave him a mandate to get work done for the poor and for the greater progress of Delhi. But the BJP is controlling these officers in an unconstitutional manner and is misusing them for their political vendetta against Arvind Kejriwal,’ he said.