Operation OYO: Police in Kochi raid hotels and arrest 12 people for drug deals

The Kochi police conducted a number of hotel raids across the city on Thursday night, making 12 arrests in connection with narcotics charges. As a part of their special ‘Operation OYO Rooms’ effort, they raided 152 hotel rooms.

Two cars, various quantities of MDMA, and marijuana were also taken from the arrested. Among them is 0.5 kilogramme of marijuana that was seized from a resort in Panangad. At Kalamassery, authorities seized up to 2.5 kilogrammes of marijuana from a car. A motorcycle without a licence plate was seized by the Central Police.

At Kannamali, authorities found up to 0.2 g of MDMA on one individual. All of the people detained, according to the police, are from Kochi.

Police officers from various police stations in the city, under the direction of Kochi DCP S Sasidharan, carried out the raids. After receiving a tip that OYO rooms, which can be booked online, were being widely utilised for drug deals, the police launched the search. ‘People use these rooms to facilitate drug trades by checking in for just one or two hours. Most people who rent out rooms for these purposes don’t stay there all day. Based on intelligence that hotel rooms were frequently used for drug trafficking, we carried out the raids,’ the DCP stated.