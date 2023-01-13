Political veteran, JD(U) Chief, Former union minister Sharad Yadav passes away

New Delhi: Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram, on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a social media post. He was 75, and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state. ‘On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm’, the statement said.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav’s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the ‘first step towards a united opposition’.He was a former union minister in various governments. Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav’s demise. ‘Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti’, he tweeted.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav’s demise. ‘I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah…great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless’, he tweeted in Hindi. The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members. ‘In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi fraternity is with his family members’, he said.