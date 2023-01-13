Popular TikTok user renowned for posting videos of himself tasting odd meals and drinks passes away

The well-known TikTok user Waffler69, who was known for sharing videos of himself sampling unusual foods and drinks, has passed suddenly. He was 33 and his real name was Taylor.

His brother Clayton posted a TikTok video on his own channel early on Thursday morning notifying followers that Taylor had passed away shortly after being taken to the hospital. Although this is still quite new, Clayton claimed to be aware of what will happen soon. He continued by saying he believed he should post about it on TikTok and inform everyone.

Additionally, Clayton advised everyone to watch the content he has released and to preserve his legacy. Clayton insisted that everyone keep him alive, saying that his brother liked seeing people smile.

The celebrity from Louisiana experienced a ‘presumed heart attack’ on Wednesday evening. Before passing away, he shared a video of himself dipping a huge Froot Loop into a large bowl of milk. In the comments section of his most recent videos, his fans paid gratitude to him.