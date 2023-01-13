Santro Ravi, sex trafficking accused arrested in Gujarat

KS Manjunath, also known as ‘Santro Ravi,’ was apprehended by Mysuru Police on Friday in Gujarat. By Friday night, he will have been transported to Karnataka. He has been evading the police for some time and is accused of sex trafficking, rape, and atrocities.

After images of Ravi with a number of state ministers surfaced, a controversy broke out in Karnataka. He was alleged to have close ties to numerous government ministers by the state’s opposition parties.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, a former state congressman, claimed that ‘Santro Ravi’ worked for the BJP. ‘Santro Ravi himself claimed that he is a BJP worker,’ Dinesh Gundu Rao said. Such individuals can only be found in the BJP. The BJP is full of sexual predators, bribe-takers, cheats, and gluttons. What moral authority do the hypocritical BJP leaders have to discuss traditions, beliefs, and ideas?

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, commanded a thorough investigation last week. Bommai commented on the photo of Ravi with Karnataka ministers and said, ‘You can’t judge based solely on the image, but the main problem is that there is evidence against him. He is the subject of a complaint from a girl. All other cases will surface if the investigation is pursued, which will aid in the investigation of all of them.’