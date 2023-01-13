Two more Trinamool legislators in Meghalaya joins NPP

A blow to the opposition party ahead of the Assembly elections came on Thursday when two TMC MLAs switched to the ruling NPP in Meghalaya.

Jimmy D. Sangma, who represented Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills district, and Marthon Sangma, who represented Mendipathar in the North Garo Hills district, both resigned from the assembly before supporting the government.

Despite being two of the 12 MLAs who joined the TMC last year, which instantly made it the main opposition party in the state, they both won the most recent assembly election as candidates for the Congress.

The Mawsynram, TMC, representative Himalaya M. Shangpliang switched to the BJP in December. The TMC now has nine members in the 60-member House after two more MLAs left the party.

Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister, welcomed the two MLAs, saying to PTI that ‘their joining is an indication of our growth story. We’ll keep working to make Meghalaya better.’